The Vice Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofu, has touted President John Mahama's achievements over the past four years, saying he comes next to Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah in terms of infrastructural development.

According to him, President John Dramani is the second President who has the highest record of infrastructural projects apart from former President Kwame Nkrumah.

Speaking at the NDC's Manifesto launch at Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region today [Saturday], Mr. Ofosu Ampofo appealed to Ghanaians to give the President another opportunity to fulfill all his promises.

“Our President has demonstrated enough capacity tenacity, strength, capacity and the intellectual ability and the managerial capacity to lead this country…

“In fact, if you take Kwame Nkrumah out in terms of infrastructural development, President John Dramani Mahama stands very tall and I believe that with the good works that he has started, the best that we can do for Ghana, the best thing we can do for the future of this country and the generation yet unborn, is to allow President John Mahama to continue with his second term and ensure that he delivers on the promises and sends Ghana to the promised land.”

We chose B/A for strategic reasons

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, who doubles as the party's Director of Elections, explained that the party decided to hold its manifesto launch in Sunyani for “strategic reasons.”

“Brong Ahafo is a “very strategic region for us for organisation and strategic purposes. It is one of the three swing regions in our country and so in our scheme of things, we thought that having launched our campaign in the Central Region, which is also one of the swing regions, we will move to Brong Ahafo to launch the manifesto so it is for very strategic reasons. Again the Brong Ahafo Region is centrally placed. Such that it is very easy to connect the South to the North; and so movement of our people towards this area is not a problem at all.”

He further explained that, the event will give the rank and file of the party an opportunity to “know the tenets of the manifesto, the pillars of the manifesto and go and campaign based on that.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

