Majority leader in Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is predicting a 57% victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections.

According to Mr. Bagbin, the party’s achievements over the years under the leadership of President John Mahama, are enviable and will earn him a second term in the December polls.

Speaking to thousands of party supporters at the official launch of the party’s manifesto at the Sunyani coronation park in the Brong Ahafo Region, Alban Bagbin said the target is achievable if supporters work hard and are not complacent.

“With a galaxy of such messengers, our parliamentary candidates, led by an accomplished Presidential candidate, John Mahama; I am more than confident that NDC will win with a large margin. The 57% target I want to assure all of you is achievable, yet we need to work hard, no complacency and we have to be vigilant on the election day.”

The Member of Parliament for Nadoli Kaleo also said he was confident the party will win at least two-thirds of the seats in parliament.

He said the party will retain its majority by winning 184 seats after the December 7 elections, as against its current 148.

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), has 121 seats in the House, the People's National Convention (PNC) and the Convention People's Party (CPP) have one each and four independent lawmakers totaling 275 constituencies.

President John Mahama on Tuesday, September 13, presented highlights of the party’s manifesto which he says will focus broadly on putting people first, accountable governance and expanding infrastructure for job creation.

The President revealed that, the manifesto is structured in four thematic areas that capture many social intervention policies aimed at improving the lives of Ghanaians.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana