Opulence in Sunyani would cost NDC votes - Lecturer

Political marketing expert and a lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School says the attitude of National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership in Sunyani at its manifesto launch could affect the party’s fortunes in the upcoming elections.

Dr Kobby Mensah said the loss of millions by many residents to microfinance companies which have closed down has the potential to cost the party votes if the NDC portrays opulence and not show concern about the plight of the people.

Speaking to Francis Abban on JOYNEWS’ special coverage of the event in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region, he emphasized that organizing the event in the Region shows that party’s respects the Region and the people, but it could all go wrong if not well handled.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com