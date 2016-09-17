Bagbin predicts 57% Mahama victory; 184 lopsided NDC Parliament

The Majority Leader in Parliament has predicted an audacious 57% one touch victory for president John Mahama and a lopsided parliament with 184 National Democratic Congress MPs in an election widely expected to be close.

Alban Bagbin said the overwhelming victory will be a reward Ghanaians will give president John Mahama and his team of MPs for their "accomplished" service to the country.

Addressing a team of partisan crowd of NDC supporters, Saturday, during the manifesto launch at the Sunyani Coronation park, the Majority Leader in Parliament glorified president Mahama for "injecting vim and vitality to the agenda of changing lives and transforming Ghana."

He said under the Mahama leadership, Ghana is the "second largest economy after Nigeria and the 12 largest in Africa."

According to him, Ghana has the "highest national income" amongst its neighbours with its citizens enjoying relatively the best quality of life.

"The quality of life of Ghanaians has increased tremendously," he said, adding, the life expectancy of Ghanaians was 58 years in 2008 but is now 64 years under John Mahama.

"What it means is that Ghanaians now live longer and better lives than when the elephant ended its reign," he said.

Bagbin added that even though the 57% victory target is achievable it will need a lot of hard work.

"No complacency,” he charged, reminding the supporters that "with such a wounded elephant ready to fight with desperation," the party cannot afford to be complacent.

Alban Bagbin said as the party presents to Ghana another pledge- 2016 manifesto, it will "renew the covenant it has made to Ghana in pursuance to attaining the goal of a better Ghana for all."

He welcomed the rank and file of the NDC supporters to the manifesto launch and thanked them for their faithfulness in spite of the rainstorm that nearly marred the program.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah