Live Update: NDC manifesto launch in Sunyani

Clad in their red, white, green and black party colours, the thousands of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) danced and exchanged pleasantries in wait for the main event at the at the Sunyani Coronation Park for the much-awaited manifesto launch.

The venue was strategically selected to help the party win more votes in the swing region, according to the National Chairman of the NDC, Kofi Portuphy.

Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur and his wife arrived at the venue at 1:36 p.m. The massive crowd cheered and waved at him as he waved back.

The General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia arrived at 1:40 p.m amidst a lot of shouts, cheers of 'General Mosquito', 'The General Himself' from party faithful.

Mr Nketia is in a red, black, white and green coloured smock, his arguably preferred way of dressing for functions like this.

More updates to follow...

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Akosua Asiedua Akuffo | [email protected]