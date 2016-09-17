Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
NDC News | 17 September 2016 16:06 CET

Live Update: NDC manifesto launch in Sunyani

By MyJoyOnline

Clad in their red, white, green and black party colours, the thousands of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) danced and exchanged pleasantries in wait for the main event at the at the Sunyani Coronation Park for the much-awaited manifesto launch.

The venue was strategically selected to help the party win more votes in the swing region, according to the National Chairman of the NDC, Kofi Portuphy.

Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur and his wife arrived at the venue at 1:36 p.m. The massive crowd cheered and waved at him as he waved back.

The General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia arrived at 1:40 p.m amidst a lot of shouts, cheers of 'General Mosquito', 'The General Himself' from party faithful.

Mr Nketia is in a red, black, white and green coloured smock, his arguably preferred way of dressing for functions like this.

More updates to follow...
Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Akosua Asiedua Akuffo | [email protected]

NDC News

God gives us our needs in this world, but our wants, He will give when man will live eternal.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
