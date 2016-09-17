NDC manifesto launch underway after downpour

The launch of the National Democratic Congress’ manifesto ahead of the 2016 general elections, is currently underway at the Sunyani coronation park in the Brong Ahafo Region.

This follows an early morning downpour that disrupted preparations at the event grounds, but according to Citi News‘ Fred Djabanor, the rain has subsided, enabling thousands of party supporters to troop to the park.

Some of the supporters who spoke to Citi News said they expect their party's manifesto to have a blueprint for tackling the high unemployment rate in the country.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDC), Opoku Atuahene, told Citi News that at least 60,000 party supporters from across the country are expected at the launch.

“We are expecting between 60 to 70,000 people to attend the programe this Saturday. We have already been in touch with security agencies and they have given us the assurance of maximum security,” he said.

Earlier this week, President John Mahama presented highlights of the manifesto, which he says will focus broadly on putting people first, accountable governance and expanding infrastructure for job creation.

The President also revealed that, the yet-to-be launched manifesto, titled 'Changing Lives, Transforming Ghana', is structured in four thematic areas.

“It has been done in a very simple style and it has a brief introduction and we have it in four thematic areas and for every sector it introduces briefly, and it talks about our achievements and our commitments for the next four years is going to be.”

Follow the hashtag #GhElections on Social Media for election related stories.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana