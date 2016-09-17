Business Coaching for StartUps - Part 1.

One of the either most misunderstood or misfunctioning areas in Startups in business coaching. There are of course 2 elements to it: Internal and External Business Coaching. But let's first look at some of the 'basics'.

What is Business Coaching

Business Coaching can be 'loosely' defined as the process that is used to move an organization from its Current state and Mode- of- Operation (CMO) to where the business owner or organization leader (in NGOs) wants it to be in the future / Future Mode- of- Operation (FMO).

The Business Coach will assist and guide the business owner(s) or business leaders in developing and/or growing their organization by helping them clarify the vision and mission of their organization business and how it fits in with their current personal goals. Unfortunately this fitting between the business vision (and mission) and the business owner's personal goals is often overlooked by Business Coaches, who often only focus on the business goals.

You need to clarify first where you would like to take/ to drive your organization. Then a Business Coach could help you with strategizing, prioritizing and planning what goals and strategies are needed and in what time frame, so that your organization reaches its goals in time. But you need to do a lot of 'constant homework' and the Business Coach will keep track to the commitments made during the past coaching session and keep steering you to the next step towards achieving this goals. Like a sports coach is not part of the team playing in the field, a Business Coach is not the consultant who will perform the work for you.

A critical component of business coaching is accountability. They will not do the work for you in your business but they are there to keep you focused on the set coaching goals, keep reminding you of why they are important and keep making you aware of your organizational and personal blind spots. They will motivate you to keep your commitment to the agreed coaching goals but you are also accountable for your 'performance' and commitments.

External Business Coaching- Choosing the right Business Coach

This is basically the advise you get from different consultants. We all need advise and choosing the right consultant could benefit benefit your Startup. But ...choose wisely:

Has that person both the required seasoned experience and ability to coach ? Make sure that the person has the experience (a real hands-on experience ) and also the gift of communication – so s/he could coach you and possibly other members of your Management Team.

? Make sure that the person has the experience (a ) and also the – so s/he could coach you and possibly other members of your Management Team. Don't underestimate the gift of empathy and of reinforcing positive behavior(s) . If s/he does not care for your company and its people, this is not going to be a fruitful long term relationship with any benefit except that on the Coach's bank account.

. If s/he does not care for your company and its people, this is not going to be a fruitful long term relationship with any benefit except that on the Coach's bank account. Maybe it's obvious, but find a Business Coach who inspires trust, does not create the feeling or impression that s/he has a hidden agenda or organizational politics in mind and s/he sincerely wants the 'coachees' to do well, and s/he can creates an environment where the 'coachees' feel comfortable to openly ask for any advise or other question and transparently sharing their opinion and feedback.

does not create the feeling or impression that s/he has a hidden agenda or organizational politics in mind and s/he sincerely wants the 'coachees' to do well, and s/he can creates an environment where the 'coachees' feel comfortable to openly ask for any advise or other question and transparently sharing their opinion and feedback. Have a clear definition or at least a clear notion , as to what areas your organization and its people need coaching. If you don't know what you need, it makes it hard for the average consultant to help you. Now, on the other hand, if you deal with someone with ample experience, s/he should be able to quickly diagnose and pinpoint all current weak points in your organization and even propose a sensible roadmap to address these weaknesses.

, as to your organization and its people If you don't know what you need, it makes it hard for the average consultant to help you. Now, on the other hand, if you deal with someone with ample experience, s/he should be and even propose a sensible roadmap to address these weaknesses. Usually, a Business Coach would make a plan with you as to what needs to be done and an associated timeline (the roadmap ). Don't ignore what you (and/ or you team) need to do and 'deliver' to the coach ...just because for example: you are too busy analyzing the chemical properties of your product or with testing your software code. Don't 'sideline' and self- sabotage that coaching effort.

Don't ignore what you (and/ or you team) need to do and 'deliver' to the coach ...just because for example: you are too busy analyzing the chemical properties of your product or with testing your software code. Don't 'sideline' and self- sabotage that coaching effort. A Business Coach is not a Technical Expert- don't confuse these two roles.

Choose a Business Coach with ample Operational experience on that given business discipline that you need coaching.

on that given business discipline that you need coaching. Find a Business Coach that can stand a challenge and s/he feels comfortable when pushed 'in a corner'. This allows for advice to be given in a non-offensive manner if s/he is used and welcome all sorts of challenges which should be taken in a non-defensive way.

This allows for advice to be given in a non-offensive manner if s/he is used and welcome all sorts of challenges which should be taken in a non-defensive way. The Business Coach should also feel comfortable really pushing you and your people to improve or move into the right path following the agreed roadmap. People who do not challenge you, it is most likely because the see potential for more consulting income or because they lack the real gift and experience of an excellent Business Coach.

or move into the right path following the agreed roadmap. People who do not challenge you, it is most likely because the see potential for more consulting income or because they lack the real gift and experience of an excellent Business Coach. A Business Coach with Integrity should have the guts to make you angry and s/he should be willing to fire you if you don't honour your coaching- commitments to yourself to show up, do the work and make all agreed changes.

should have the guts to make you angry and s/he to yourself to show up, do the work and make all agreed changes. A Business Coach should 'force' you to focus on your long-term strategies and help you develop long-term strategic plans that will allow your organization to function more efficiently and make more profit.

and help you develop long-term strategic plans that will allow your organization to function more efficiently and make more profit. Avoid a Business Coach that 'does everything' ; i.e. s/he coaches businesses on everything, does accounting too, rents apartments and sells hand-bags and other commodities on Facebook and LinkedIn. Although I never understood how a human can focus on such diversity and be on top of their game, I personally wouldn't want to disturb them from selling another pair of jeans or shoes or real estate.

; i.e. s/he coaches businesses on everything, does accounting too, rents apartments and sells hand-bags and other commodities on Facebook and LinkedIn. Although I never understood how a human can focus on such diversity and be on top of their game, I personally wouldn't want to disturb them from selling another pair of jeans or shoes or real estate. Also, avoid Business Coaches who hide behind 'lingo', lists, templates, standards & tricks. They are either mediocre (at best) or consultants in disguise or some sort of amateur therapists who confuse executive coaching with business coaching (they are plenty of those).

They are either mediocre (at best) or consultants in disguise or some sort of amateur therapists who confuse executive coaching with business coaching (they are plenty of those). .......

There are plenty of guidelines on how to choose a Business Coach on Google, but also the before you start bringing a Business Coach in your organization and pushing his/her advice onto your teams, keep this in mind- please: in order for a coaching relationship to succeed, the 'coachees' must be open to being coached and receiving honest answers and feedback without the sugarcoating.

Most people aren't ready for this; also most Business Coaches would avoid openness and non- sugarcoating, so they will not loose their income by having their coaching assignment cancelled or shortened

Internal Business Coaching

Before you start any internal business coaching activity, make sure that you understand the difference between coaching, mentoring and counselling employees.

Let's leave counselling as an activity involving a misperforming employee, their manager and HR.

On the difference between mentoring and coaching, I will kindly ask you to read a short clear article by Irene Gloria Addison at: http://www.modernghana.com/lifestyle/8826/mentorship-coaching-for-professionals.html

Next week, the focus will be on internal coaching, both for individuals and for groups of employees.

In Conclusion

Keep your eyes open: there are plenty of people out there today calling themselves Business Coaches and without any real professional accreditations, standards or associations, it is really hard to know who to trust. Business Coaching is a relationship that offers you both business and –to some degree- personal guidance, support, and continuous challenge so you could figure out how to go about creating the business or organisation that you want.

Great coaching should help you in building an organization with a culture of ownership and accountability. And help you transition from been great to becoming really outstanding!

Thank you and Good Luck,

Spiros

About the Author: Spiros Tsaltas, a Top-Tier Management Consultant and a former University Professor (RSM MBA, CUNY, etc), is a seasoned Technology & Operations Executive. Spiros has hands-on experience on setting up all sorts of Startups both in the US and in Europe. He is an active transformational leader and strategist with extensive experience on Boards of Advisors & Boards of Directors. He is currently assisting a couple of Ghanaian and other West African StartUps and SMEs with the setup of their Boards and Strategy items.

