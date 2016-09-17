Aggrieved DKM customers to sue Asiedu Nketia if...

The Spokesperson of victims of the biggest microfinance scam in the Brong Ahafo region has threatened a legal suit against General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

This comes after Mr Nketia's alleged comments that the aggrieved customers were being politically motivated to demonstrate against the government.

"He said the government cannot pay us with tax-payers' money and we consider those assertions by the General Secretary as malicious and we demand an apology or we will go to court," Maxwell Mahama told Joy News, Saturday.

The affected customers had intended to welcome the manifesto launch of the NDC in Sunyani with a demonstration on Saturday.

This was to register their dissatisfaction with the government's inability to retrieve their huge sums of monies from the microfinance companies which have closed down.

The demonstration was however cancelled on Saturday morning after the customers received a copy of an injunction secured by the police in the region to stop the planned protest.

Although they have maintained that the police have treated them unfairly, Mr Mahama told Joy News they have cancelled the demonstration based on an advice from their lawyers to respect the orders of the court.

"We are going to set another date to demonstrate because we are frustrated by the actions of the police and the ruling government especially the NDC's General Secretary," Mr Mahama indicated.

He indicated that if Mr Asiedu Nketia refuses to apologise, then they will be forced to haul him before a court "to explain his comments."

He added that he received death threats from unknown persons on Thursday and Friday.

"An unknown number has been calling me, telling me that if I do not take care they are going to kill me and what will happen to me will jeopardise my life," he indicated.

Mr Mahama, however, stated his intention to make a formal complaint to the police on Monday.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | AA