NDC News | 17 September 2016 14:41 CET

Police To Use Drones To Monitor NDC Manifesto Launch At Sunyani

By Daily Guide

Ghana Police Service will for the time use drones to monitor political activities beginning with the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) manifesto launch at the Sunyani Coronation Park in the Brong Ahafo Region today

This is as part of its new strategy to engage in an effective and efficient political activity monitoring to quell electoral violence in the coming general elections.

some police personnel were busily seen testing the drone which will be used for monitoring.

The new Brong Ahafo Police Public Affairs Director, Sergeant Samson Gbende, never gave further details but only confirmed that the drones will be used for  program .

It would be recalled that Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) in Agust this year donated state of the art drones to support the Ghana Police Service in its operations.

The drone, worth between $10,000 – $20,000, is expected to improve police monitoring operations from the sky.

Drones have currently been adopted by security agencies, research and rescue, surveillance, traffic monitoring, weather monitoring, firefighting and other purposes.

NDC News

