President Mahama cannot be trusted - Nana Akomea

The Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says President John Mahama cannot be trusted to deliver on his promises.

Nana Akomea said President Mahama has been unable to deliver on previous promises having had the chance to govern first as a vice president and later as a president.

"There is a basis for judging what the President tells us which is his record in office and that is what every Ghanaian would do. I am sure when we get to that exercise you would find out that the delivery of President Mahama has been abysmal," he said.

Nana Akomea believes the President would have a tough time convincing Ghanaians that he would be able to do some of the things he said he would do based on what he has promised earlier in 2008 and 2012.

He said what is rebranded as the 2016 National Democratic Congress' (NDC) manifesto is an extension of the failed promises the party has been failed to execute in previous manifestos.

Speaking on Joy News/MultiTV’s news analysis program Newsfile Saturday, he said in the four themes the President spoke about in the NDC 2016 Manifesto Highlight on Tuesday, the emphasis was only placed on infrastructure development.

President Mahama spoke on social and economic development, probity and accountability and infrastructural development.

“Of all the four, they have only done a bit of infrastructure and you can see some projects; the Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange, an extension to the Ridge Hospital, Kasoa, and the rest. But the macroeconomy, agriculture, industry, cocoa…all of them were negative,” he said.

He said the government's record regarding infrastructure is terrible adding that although there is something visible, the value for money and cost to the country is nothing to write home about.

“The president made simple promises like changing the Commissioner for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) law to enable it to be able to conduct investigations and prosecute on its own, eight years down the line that has not been achieved,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]