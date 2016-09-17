Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Abirem Constituency of the Eastern region have accused the Regional Minister, Mavis Frimpong of intimidating them.

This follows the arrest of Frank Ayim Owusu, the NPP Youth Organizer for Abirem, on Wednesday, September 14, over frivolous allegations of insulting the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Abirem and Ms Frimpong.

A statement signed by the Eastern Regional Youth Organizer of the NPP, Jerry Osei-Poku said “the NDC in the Eastern Region, led by the Regional Minister and their executives, have chosen the path of intimidation and abuse of power in their quest to usurp victory in the coming elections.”

It said “we are at a loss at the level of desperation exhibited by the Eastern Regional Minister and NDC parliamentary candidate for Abirem.”

According to the NPP Youth, “We find it incomprehensible that Madam Mavis who has been a DCE for three years, Deputy Eastern Regional Minister for two years and is currently the Eastern Regional Minister for over a year, and therefore with all the resources under her control, has failed to bring development to the people of Abirem, yet she believes that she can bring development to Abirem with meagre resources as a Member of Parliament.”

The statement indicated that “it is very unfortunate that political actors within the ruling government tend to use the state coercive force at their disposal to intimidate and maltreat their political opponents instead of using them for the good of the people.

“The tactics of intimidation is a strategy of the NDC implemented by most NDC parliamentary candidates who are also government appointees across the country, particularly in the Eastern region,” it added.

Meanwhile, the regional youth wing of the NPP, has urged the police administration to remain neutral in the discharge of their duties in this year's elections.

“We wish to urge the Ghana Police Service to remain neutral and professional in carrying out their duties this political season to avoid being used as pawns by government appointees,” the statement said.

They also called on the National Peace Council and other opinion leaders to call the regional minister and the NDC to order.

By Melvin Tarlue