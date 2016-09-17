Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 17 September 2016 13:41 CET

Ofoase Rejects New District Capital

By Daily Guide
Henry Kwasi Aning, spokesperson for the community
Henry Kwasi Aning, spokesperson for the community


Indigenes of Ofoase, the capital of Atwima-Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, say they will resist, with their blood, any attempt to move the administrative capital of the area from the community.

According to them, snippets of information received suggested subtle attempts by some government functionaries and members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to relocate the district capital from Ofoase.

They have therefore, asked river deities in the area to strike down the faceless individuals behind the covert action and shoot down the idea as well.

At a ritual performing event in the Ofoase community, the residents offered ancestral spirits and river Damum Fankomaye sheep, bottles of Schnapps and eggs to thwart the efforts of those working to move the administrative capital from the community.

Henry Kwasi Aning, spokesperson for the community, said the ritual was also to summon the brains behind the move to the river god.

Bubbling with anger, the Ofoase community spokesperson stated that while the people felt the move was not in their interest, they were battle ready to resist the action with their blood.

The people during the ritual performing event

The protest, Mr. Aning revealed, had been occasioned by the fear that the community could lose its economic opportunities and the needed infrastructural development.

Atwima Kwanwoma is among the 27 districts and municipalities created in 2008 by former President John Agyekum Kufuor to further decentralize governance in the country.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi

General News

Create your own brand and marketing your brand
By: Lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img