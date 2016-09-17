Ofoase Rejects New District Capital



Indigenes of Ofoase, the capital of Atwima-Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, say they will resist, with their blood, any attempt to move the administrative capital of the area from the community.

According to them, snippets of information received suggested subtle attempts by some government functionaries and members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to relocate the district capital from Ofoase.

They have therefore, asked river deities in the area to strike down the faceless individuals behind the covert action and shoot down the idea as well.

At a ritual performing event in the Ofoase community, the residents offered ancestral spirits and river Damum Fankomaye sheep, bottles of Schnapps and eggs to thwart the efforts of those working to move the administrative capital from the community.

Henry Kwasi Aning, spokesperson for the community, said the ritual was also to summon the brains behind the move to the river god.

Bubbling with anger, the Ofoase community spokesperson stated that while the people felt the move was not in their interest, they were battle ready to resist the action with their blood.

The protest, Mr. Aning revealed, had been occasioned by the fear that the community could lose its economic opportunities and the needed infrastructural development.

Atwima Kwanwoma is among the 27 districts and municipalities created in 2008 by former President John Agyekum Kufuor to further decentralize governance in the country.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi