The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called for the political parties and their supporters, to focus on realistic diagnosis of the economic challenges facing the people and find solutions.

Mr. Arthur Wilson, Deputy Ashanti Regional Director of the Commission, said the election campaign should be issue-based.

He indicated that it was through this that voters would be aided to make informed choices in the coming general election.

He was speaking at a day's workshop in Oforikrom, Kumasi, to discuss ways to remove political tension and ensure peace in the run up, during and after the December polls.

The programme was put together by a local NGO, Millennium Child Support Group with support from Star-Ghana, a multi-donor pooled funding mechanism.

It was attended by representatives of the various political parties, Zongo chiefs, assembly and unit committee members, and youth groups in the area.

Mr. Wilson reminded everybody to act within the law and step back from anything reckless, evil and unlawful.

They should demonstrate high level of maturity – tolerance and respect for views different from what they held.

He said that was the path to travel to grow the country's multi-party democracy.

He appealed to parents to talk their children out of violence and misconduct. They should help to protect them from the manipulations of self-serving politicians.

Mr. Ato Parker, the leader of NGO, urged everybody to be mindful of their actions and inactions to safeguard the peace, unity and stability of the nation.

Ghanaians should not be torn apart – be at each other's throat because of political differences, he added.

