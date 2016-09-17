1 District-1 Factory would save Ghanaians - Mrs Akufo-Addo

The wife of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer says the one district-one factory promise by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would save Ghanaians.

Interacting with the residents of La Nakuton Shishi in the La Dadekotopon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo said Nana Akufo-Addo's can easily implement the one district-one factory policy to provide employment for unemployed Ghanaians.

This was after together with some constituency executives and party bigwigs, she spent time with the inhabitants to know some of the problems they are faced with as a result of the "bad governance by the incompetent NDC government."

She spoke about what she describes as the message of ultimate change and hope emphasising that they need to help make the change which is being anticipated by Ghanaians a reality.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said instead of entertaining corruption and allowing taxpayers' money to be squandered by some few individuals like what is currently surfacing under the leadership of President John Mahama.

"We would use the money together with our adequate and skillful human capital to pragmatically enhance our policy formulation," she said.

One of those who accompanied her, Parliamentary Candidate for La Dadekotopon Constituency, Vincent Odotei Sowah told residents they need to vote for change.

He said the NPP is noted for job creation and when they are given the opportunity they would create more jobs for Ghanaians.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]