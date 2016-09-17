Fake Soldiers Arrested

The two suspects at the police headquarters in Kumasi



TWO PEOPLE have been apprehended by the police in Kumasi for posing as military men.

Simon Dwomfuor, 28, was arrested dressed in military uniform and escorting a truck laden with timber logs.

The police anti-robbery team, who spotted the truck on the Kumasi to Sunyani road, became suspicious.

Dwomfuor told the policemen that he was a military man and so the police should let the truck move but they (police) refused.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that Dwomfuor was an imposter so he was nabbed.

A photograph of Dwomfuor with Stephen Akplehe, 35, all dressed in military uniforms, was later found on his (Dwomfuor’s) mobile phone.

The two men were reportedly holding pump action gun and M16 assault rifles as they sandwiched a Chinese national in the picture.

ASP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, said Akplehe was later arrested.

The two admitted the offence and said the guns belonged to some Chinese who were at a galamsey site at Wassa Akropong.

The PRO stated that personnel were holding Dwomfuor for impersonation and escorting the logs.

ASP Tanko added that Akplehe is also in custody for unlawful possession of military accoutrements.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi