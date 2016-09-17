Desmond Tutu 'readmitted to hospital'

South African anti-apartheid activist Desmond Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984. By Rodger Bosch (AFP/File)

Johannesburg (AFP) - South African retired archbishop and anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu was on Saturday readmitted to hospital in Cape Town just days after being discharged following surgery, his family said.

Tutu, 84, underwent a "minor surgical procedure" last week to determine the cause of a "recurring infection".

He was discharged Wednesday, but was hospitalised again three days later.

"The Archbishop was readmitted on Saturday as a precaution after his surgical wound had shown signs of infection," said a statement by his family.

His wife Leah Tutu said she was "very grateful for the ongoing prayers and support".

The Nobel Peace laureate was last year hospitalised over a persistent infection which was a result of the prostate cancer treatment he has been receiving for nearly 20 years.

The much-loved former archbishop of Cape Town gained worldwide prominence for his strong opposition to white-minority rule in South Africa.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.