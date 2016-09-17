Heavy rain threatens NDC manifesto launch [Photos]

Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
NDC News | 17 September 2016 12:06 CET

By CitiFMonline

The launch of the National Democratic Congress’ 2016 election manifesto in the Brong Ahafo Region is being threatened by a downpour this morning.

Intermittent rain in the area since yesterday [Friday], has hampered preparations on the ground.

The pitch of the Sunyani coronation park, venue for the launch has become muddy.

The work of journalists dispatched to cover the event has also been halted as the rain has disrupted coverage, forcing everyone to take refuge under canopies mounted at the park.

Citi News’ Kojo Agyeman, said “everything has come to a standstill”. Some some members of the NDC are currently at the venue with others locked in their cars close to the park.

He however noted that, there is no indication the launch will be cancelled due to the rain.


By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

