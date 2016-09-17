DKM demo against Mahama cancelled

Customers of micro-finance companies who lost millions of cedis in one of the biggest financial scandals in Brong Ahafo Region have cancelled a demonstration scheduled for Saturday.

The decision came after the customers received an injunction notice from the High Court of Sunyani.

The aggrieved customers planned the demonstration in the Region to protest what they say is government's lack of commitment to retrieve their monies from the micro-finance companies.

Weeks after losing their monies to DKM, God is love among other micro-finance companies, President John Mahama ordered the freezing of accounts of the owners as well as the auction of properties to pay the debts owed the customers.

The customers are however yet to receive their monies, months after the President gave that instruction.

With President John Mahama set to the lead the NDC manifesto launch on Saturday, the aggrieved customers planned to embark on their demonstration on the same day in order to show their displeasure to the president.

Although they have stated their disagreement with the Ghana Police Service, they have cancelled the demonstration.

Below is a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Concerned Customers of the companies, Maxwell Mahama.

CONCERNED CUSTOMERS OF DMK, JASTA MOTORS, PERFECT EDGE AND TWELVE OTHER FUN CLUBS.

ATTENTION: MEDIA, AFFECTED CUSTOMERS & THE GENERAL PUBLIC.

RE: AN ORDER OF INJUNCTION (MOTION ON NOTICE)

We wish to bring to the attention of all affected customers, the media and the general public that,we received an Order of Injunction/motion on notice from the High Court of Justice, Sunyani on Thursday, September 15, 2016 at around 4:00pm in which the Inspector-General of police (IGP) is the applicant restraining us from embarking on our lawful demonstration today, Saturday, September 17, 2016.

Paragraph 4,5,6 of the AFFIDAVIT IN SUPPORT,

(4) "that the date coincides with the date the NDC is launching its Manifesto in SUNYANI

(5) that the police have already prepared the grounds to provide security for the NDC Manifesto launching.

(7) that there is the likelihood for the breach of peace to occur if the said demonstration is embarked upon on Saturday 17/09/16.

We totally disagree with the Ghana Police Service and further add that the Ghana Police Service minds are tainted with malice and prejudices. The police are very unfair to we the affected customers and they have repeated their biasedness in the second time to we the demonstrators.

Meanwhile, our lawyers have advised us to be law abiding citizens and respect the Restraining Order of the Court due to the limited time .

"We have also listened to Johnson Asiedu Nketiah,a Son from the Brong Ahafo Region and the General Secretary of the NDC, making some unfounded allegations that the affected customers are motivated by a political party to cause disaffection for the ruling party and even added that Government cannot use taxpayers money to settle affected customers." We will give him a befitting answer at the appropriate time.

We, therefore, cancel our demonstration today, Saturday, September 17, 2016.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | AA