A former mayor of Accra and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Stanley Nii Adjiri-Blankson has declared the opposition presidential candidate's reverence for the paramount chief of the Asogli Traditional area, Togbe Afede XIV.

According to him, Nana Akufo-Addo has so much confidence in Togbe Afede for his open-mindedness and development orientation, stating that, “Nana believes in transparent development just as Togbe is doing for his people. And he wants to rely on the wise counsel of such chiefs to transform this country, when he comes into power in 2017.”

Mr. Adjiri-Blankson was speaking to journalists when he led an NPP delegation to solidarise with the chiefs and people of the Asogli traditional area on the eve of their annual Yam festival celebration Friday.

The delegation, made up of the regional executives of the NPP, paid homage to the paramount chief of the area, Togbe Afede XIV at the Asogli State Palace in Ho, the Volta regional capital.

Togbe Afede, during a recent courtesy call on him by members of the NDC’s regional election taskforce, lambasted the NDC and its appointees in government for taking the region for granted because of its political 'world bank' tag.

The comment might have given the NPP some glimpse of hope as Mr. Adjiri-Blankson eulogized Togbe Afede for being “straight forward and impartial.”

“Togbe is one chief you can’t take for a ride, and he talks a lot of sense. When you are wrong, he tells you in the face and if we can have about half a dozen of straight forward chiefs as Togbe, this country will be a better place,” he espoused.

The delegation on behalf of the NPP flagbearer made a cash donation of Ghc 2,000 and crates of assorted drinks towards the festival celebrations, which is being climaxed on Saturday, September 17, 2016.

