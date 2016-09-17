NDC Storms Sunyani For Manifesto

Sunyani, the capital of the Brong-Ahafo Region, is bursting with activities, as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) launches its manifesto today at the Coronation Park.

It would be recalled that highlights of the manifesto were presented by President John Dramani Mahama last Tuesday at the State House in Accra.

He again made a lot of promises, including the provision of one tablet, one school child; 10 tractors for each district; use of oil money to finance the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and completion of 200 community day Senior High Schools (SHSs).

NDC miniature flags were fixed on streetlight poles along the principal streets of the Sun City.

There was congestion at the main business district in front of the Ghana Cocoa Board building.

Food vendors, sachet water sellers, among other traders, took advantage of the occasion to do brisk business, whilst Tundra pick-ups branded in NDC colours with the picture of President Mahama – who is seeking a re-election – packed with loud speakers, were spotted rendering campaign songs.

Party faithful were seen busily working on the dais to be used by the president and other bigwigs of the party whilst the lighting system at the stadium was also being fixed.

The entrance of the Coronation Park was awash with party paraphernalia.

Acting B/A Regional police spokesman, Sergeant Sampson Gbanda, told the media that security was very tight, adding that the police would not leave anything to chance.

Although he did not disclose the exact number of police personnel on the ground due to security reasons, he warned that those who intend to cause trouble in the course of the event would be harshly dealt with by the law enforcement agents.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that all hotels in the municipality had been booked and those who did not get accommodation in the city were advised to seek accommodation outside.

Regional Communication Officer of the NDC, Elias Sfeir, told the media that all was set for the launch of the manifesto.

He said party stalwarts like General Secretary Aseidu Nketia; National Chairman Kofi Portuphy; National Organizer Kofi Adams; President John Dramani Mahama himself and probably, the founder, Jerry John Rawlings, would be present.

He said between 60,000 and 70,000 party sympathizers from various parts of the country are expected to attend the event.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani

[email protected]