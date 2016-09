New Zealand's Ben Smith (L) is tackled by South Africa's Elton Jantjies during their rugby Test match in Christchurch on September 17, 2016. By Marty Melville (AFP)

Christchurch (New Zealand) (AFP) - New Zealand beat South Africa 41-13 in their fourth-round Rugby Championship match in Christchurch on Saturday to remain unbeaten in the competition.

The All Blacks led 15-10 at half-time and outscored the Springboks six tries to one.

If Australia beat Argentina later Saturday, the All Blacks will claim the championship with two games to spare.