Warri, The Oil City

An oil hub in South-South Nigeria , Warri City, is one of the major cities in Delta state. Although not the state’s capital, it houses an annex of the Delta State Government House and is considered the socio-economic capital of the state. Warri City also happens to be one of South-South’s oldest and most magnificent settlements and as such, it is the soul of the province, as well as imbues the fiercer grip on the south-south identity.

A modern metropolitan area and bustling with new bars, restaurants, shopping and cultural spaces, Warri blends urban cool with raw natural beauty and makes the perfect base for your unique south-south Nigerian experience. The friendly atmosphere and affable locals add to the south-south charm.

There is plenty to see, do and explore while visiting Warri. The good thing is you can get a taste of the city in a single day if you are determined, but then… linger at least a weekend if you can. Whether you’re a tourist or local visitor, plan your visit to this stimulating city right here .

TOP THREE SITES

Warri Township Stadium



An international stadium with a capacity of 30,000, the Warri Township stadium is the home of Warri Wolves football club, which has hosted two editions of the African Women Football Championship and was in contention as one of the venues to be used for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Nigeria in 2009.

Nana Living History Museum



This museum located outside Warri in the district of Koko was built by the influence of the British Empire under Queen Victoria. The edifice is a reflection of the grandeur and personal effects of Nana, a powerful entrepreneur who lived in 19th century.

Red Mangrove swamp



Located near the Abraka Gold Course, the Red Mangrove Swamp is an interesting place to see and explore. It’s best visited with a local wooden boat for an authentic experience. The swamp offers an opportunity to explore the local wildlife and fauna and reveals the indigenous nature of Warri.

DINING

In Warri you are spoilt for choice with more restaurants than any other city in Delta State. The City’s food scene continues to explode with new bars, cafes, and restaurants opening on a regular basis. The bar scene, also, is impressive whether you seek the grand serves of a hotel lounge or the character of a local pub.

SHOPPING

With everything from designer fashion and local boutiques, to electronic goods and more, Warri does not falter when it comes to shopping outlets. One of the most popular shopping centers is Delta Mall at Effurun Roundabout. However, you can enjoy outdoor shopping experience with local markets like Igbudu Market, and plenty of sunshine.

LODGING

From budget B&Bs to stylish boutique hotels, Warri City has some fantastic overnight options. The popular choices are the numerous small hotels around which consistently offer impressive competitive services. Top choices such as Brown Hill luxury villa or Protea hotel Lagos are often full, so it is important for visitors to make reservations well in advance, especially for weekends.

FUN FACT

Warri City is residence to four monarchs namely the Olu of Warri (Itsekiri), Orosuen (Ovie) of the Okere-Warri Kingdom (Urhobo), the Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom (Urhobo) and the Pere of Ogbe Ijaw (Ijaw).