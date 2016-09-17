The Student Representative Council - SRC of GH Media School wish to inform the general public and as such invite all and sundry to its 2016 SRC week celebration. The theme for this year’s celebration is “identifying media opportunity plus your talent and shoot into the realm of success!”

The week, which promises to be educating, inspiring, fun packed and hilarious is scheduled to begin on Monday September 26, 2016 to Saturday October 1 2016, at the school premises in Achimota, Abofu.

On Monday, September 26, is the student seminar or conference on the talk “Financial Empowerment” starts from 9:00am to 00:00pm GMT, where highly respected dignitaries are expected to grace the occasion. Later DJ competition and Jams follow from 00:00pm to 15:00pm GMT same day at the School’s main lecture hall.

A health screening will follow immediately after the outside production within GH Media School campus that’s on Tuesday September 27, between the hours of 9:00 am to 15:00 pm GMT. And exactly the hours of 17:00pm to 21:00pm GMT the Battle of Production House follows, where various productions will showcase or will have the opportunity to exhibit their products and what they do best to people within and beyond the corners of GH Media School at the forecourt of the school.

On Midweek, it will be packed with three (3) exciting programs GH )do Nkomo, Indoor Games and Cooking Competition from 9:00am to 18:00pm GMT.

The week will be climaxed on Thursday September 29, 2016 with sporting activities in the morning at the Achimota School sports stadium from 8:00am to 15:00pm GMT and in the evening of this day obviously be the fashion and alumni night which I called it the “fashion fever” as we host renowned artist and other talented artists to perform. “Who wears the crown?” Come experience the much anticipated fashion show of year, and is also dubbed the “old school day”. In our old school attire, be a part of this from 18:00pm to 21:00pm GMT at the Main Lecture Hall.

The following day, Friday September 30, 2016 the hours of 9:00am to 14:00pm GMT is the “Hypnotize 2016”, and a Thanksgiving service follows by 15:00pm GMT at Christlife Glory Ministry in Achimota, Abofu.

The celebration will end with a trip to Akuse Club House, that’s “Escape To Akuse (X' Edition)” on Saturday October 1, 2016 by 5:00am.

For further details and enquires call the SRC Organizer, Addey Nartey on (+233) 560811108

It’s a fun packed week and you don't have a reason to miss it!!!

Our week to chill and have fun!!

PROGRAM LINE-UP

DAY TIME ACTIVITY MONDAY 26/09/16 9:00AM - 12:00PM FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE 12:00PM - 5:00PM DJ COMPETITION & JAMS TUESDAY 27/09/16 9:00AM - 3:00PM OUTSIDE PRODUCTION & HEALTH SCREENING 5:00PM - 9:00PM BATTLE OF PRODUCTION HOUSE WEDNESDAY 28/09/16 9:00AM - 12:00PM GH )DO NKOMO 12:00PM - 3:00PM INDOOR GAMES 3:00PM – 6:00PM COOKING COMPETITION THURSDAY 29/09/16 9:00AM - 3:00PM SPORTS 6:00PM - 9:00PM FASHION & ALUMNI NIGHT FRIDAY 30/09/16 9:00AM - 2:00PM HYPNOTIZE 2016 6:00PM - 9:00PM THANKSGIVING SERVICE SATURDAY 1/10/16 5:00AM TRIPTO AKUSE CLUB HOUSE

Date: 26th Sep 2016 - 1st Oct 2016

PS: #Disturb

Powered by: Gh Media School

Signed

Louis S.K. Apetor (SRC President)

Addey Nartey (SRC Organizer)