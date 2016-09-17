Mahama Wearing Military Uniform To Scare Ghanaians - Otiko

National Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Otiko Djaba, has said President Mahama's new craze for military attire at public functions is aimed at scaring Ghanaians ahead of the upcoming general elections .

According to her, apart from former President Rawlings who has a military background, all other former Presidents have maintained civilian status and thus kept a friendly relationship with the larger Ghanaian public.

She however indicated President Mahama, in order to put fear in Ghanaians especially his detractors, has resorted to wearing military uniforms.

The President was seen in full military regalia at the Ghana Military Academy Graduation Parade, 2016

In an earlier interview with Atinkaonline, Madam Otiko Djaba added that the President’s new love for Military uniforms give credence to the fact that he is a dictator who only champions courses that rather impoverish the lives of Ghanaians .

She added that President Mahama pretentiously describes Nana Addo as a dictator who does not entertain diverse views.

“ How can Nana Addo, a septuagenarian be a dictator?” she queried pointing out that the President singlehandedly brought the infamous ' Gitmo Two' into the country without the approval of Parliament and also granted amnesty to the Montie trio, who were jailed for threatening the lives of judges .