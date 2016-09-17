Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Politics | 17 September 2016 09:53 CET

Mahama Wearing Military Uniform To Scare Ghanaians - Otiko

Source: Atinkaonline.com
President John Dramani Mahama
President John Dramani Mahama

National Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Otiko Djaba, has said President Mahama's new craze for military attire at public functions is aimed at scaring Ghanaians ahead of the upcoming general elections .

According to her, apart from former President Rawlings who has a military background, all other former Presidents have maintained civilian status and thus kept a friendly relationship with the larger Ghanaian public.

She however indicated President Mahama, in order to put fear in Ghanaians especially his detractors, has resorted to wearing military uniforms.

The President was seen in full military regalia at the Ghana Military Academy Graduation Parade, 2016

In an earlier interview with Atinkaonline, Madam Otiko Djaba added that the President’s new love for Military uniforms give credence to the fact that he is a dictator who only champions courses that rather impoverish the lives of Ghanaians .

She added that President Mahama pretentiously describes Nana Addo as a dictator who does not entertain diverse views.

“ How can Nana Addo, a septuagenarian be a dictator?” she queried pointing out that the President singlehandedly brought the infamous ' Gitmo Two' into the country without the approval of Parliament and also granted amnesty to the Montie trio, who were jailed for threatening the lives of judges .

Politics

While we are asleep, we rarely understands what transpires around us until a strike of an action, so is a nation doomed at the slightest unimaginable force of an action.
By: David Akin-Williams
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img