Re: ‘Something Is Wrong With Nduom’- Kofi Adams

I read Kofi Adams (the NDC Party’s National organiser) needless attack on the 2016 PPP Party’s presidential candidate and the business tycoon, Papa Kwesi Nduom with puzzled countenance.

“National Organizer of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Kofi Adams has hit back at flagbearer for the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom that the party jubilated over the death of President John Evans Atta Mills” (See: ‘Something is wrong with Nduom’-Kofi Adams; ultimatefmonline.com, 16/09/2016).

“There is something fundamentally and intellectually wrong with Dr Nduom to go out there and be saying some of these things he is reported to have”. “How on earth will you be happy over someone’s death”, he quizzed.

May be Kofi Adams suffers from memory loss, or should I say he is engaging in selective amnesia?

For if that was not the case, Kofi Adams would have remembered that his party founder and former boss, J. J. Rawlings has previously claimed that the death of President John Mills in 2012 was a life saver for the ruling National Democratic Congress (See- ’Rawlings: ‘Mills’ death saved NDC’ ; starrfmonline.com, 18/03/2016).

What do you have to say about your party founder’s bold assertion, Kofi Adams? Did you insult him as you have chosen to do to Papa Kwesi Nduom?

After all, isn’t Papa Kwesi Nduom standing on the shoulders of your former boss Rawlings to expand on the arguments surrounding the unexplained death of the late Mills?

“In the view of former President John Rawlings, the NDC would have been languishing in opposition if the professor had not died”.

Well, any critical thinker like Papa Kwesi Nduom will no doubt infer from your founder’s claims that you lots were happy to see the late Mills go. For if nothing at all, you celebrated your 2012 elections victory.

“Speaking to GHONE’s Nana Aba Anamoah in an exclusive interview, Mr Rawlings said the NDC was in a terrible state under the Professor”.

“If God hadn’t invited him, and I am saying it again; NDC would have been in opposition”. “It was terrible, the climate was really bad for us; we all knew about it, we were just keeping quiet”. “It was his departure that gave NDC a saving grace,” he stated.

Kofi Adams, don’t you think you’ve unfairly attacked Papa Kwesi Nduom for reiterating your party founder’s assertion?

As a matter of fact, Papa Kwesi Nduom was rather building on Rawlings’s revelations by asseverating that “some NDC members pretend to be hurt by his death, meanwhile many of their leaders believe that his death paved way for them to retain the presidency in the 2012 elections”.

If we engage in deductive reasoning on former President Rawlings’s revelations, the inference we could draw is that you lots were happy over the late mills death.

For instance, former President Rawlings has boldly asserted that all of you were extremely worried over the late Mills fitness and did not have any hope whatsoever on his chances of securing a second term in office.

Wasn’t it ironic that after President Mills’s death, President Mahama would have this to say: “God in his own wisdom has taken the old man, Professor Mills away to pave the way for youthful Mahama to take over the mantle”.

In fact, a lot of NDC executives have supported former President Rawlings’s revelations on the late mills fitness and have expressed their delight over his demise.

“Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bismark Tawiah Boateng has claimed that his party made a 'mistake' by presenting the late John Evans Atta Mills for the 2008 elections”.

“According to him, the party knew very well that the late President, who died some months to the 2012 general elections, was ill and could not perform the hefty task required of a President but yet presented him just to win power”.

“Sometimes, I wonder why Mills became the president because it was a total mistake allowing him to run for president and subsequently dying because of ill health...," he said (See: ‘Mills was a mistake president’-NDC chairman; ghanaweb.com/adomonline.com, 19/10/2015).

To be quite honest, if Kofi Adams has anyone to attack for spilling the beans over their celebrations on the late Mills death, then it should be his former boss and the founder of the NDC Party, J. J. Rawlings.

K. Badu, UK.

*Please visit my blog at: alljoycom.wordpress.com