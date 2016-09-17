GhElections: NDC launches manifesto at Sunyani today

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today [Saturday] September 17, launch its much-talked about Manifesto ahead of the December elections, at the Brong Ahafo Regional capital, Sunyani.

The mammoth launch, to be attended by the President, and NDC presidential nominee, John Dramani Mahama, is also expecting some fifty thousand supporters and sympathisers to converge on the Sunyani Coronation Park.

The launch precedes an event at the Banquet Hall of the State House last Tuesday, where President Mahama gave what he called highlights of the full manifesto which is being launched today.

The presentation of the highlights according to the party was intended to give the public an insight into the focus areas of the 2016 NDC Manifesto.

We expect over 50,000 people

According to the party's Brong Ahafo Regional Chairman of the NDC, Opoku Atuahene, preparations to ensure a successful programme at the Sunyani Coronation Park for the thousands who will turn up are in place.

“The people that will come from this region alone will be about 20,000. “We are expecting between 60 to 70,000 people to attend the programme this Saturday. We have already been in touch with security agencies and they have given us the assurance of maximum security,” he noted.

Sunyani Coronation Park

With the NDC's 'Green Book' effectively outlining the key policies and projects, today's event will be used to explain in details John Mahama's for the next four years, and provide details of the key interventions he will be implementing in his second term, should he win the polls.

The manifesto, titled 'Changing Lives, Transforming Ghana', is structured in four thematic areas of putting people first, strong and resilient economy for job creation, expanding social and economic infrastructure, and transparent and accountable governance.

Our manifesto ideas are original – Mahama

President John Mahama had earlier declared that his party has no fears of opposition political parties copying the ideas contained in the NDC's manifesto.

According to him, his party will not be discouraged from launching its manifesto ahead of other political parties, particularly its main rival the NPP, because of fears that some of their ideas might be duplicated.

NPP sets October 8 for manifesto launch in Tamale

Meanwhile the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), has set October 8, for its manifesto launch in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

The party delayed in releasing the manifesto for the 2016 elections on suspicion that their main contender, the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) will plagiarize their ideas.

Even ahead of the event, they have accused the NDC of 'stealing' their ideas after President John Dramani Mahama gave highlights of the governing party's manifesto.

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana

