MTN Foundation Commemorates World Literacy Day With Over 150 Pupils At Adabraka Community Library

MTN Ghana Foundation has commemorated this year’s World Literacy Day with activities to promote literacy in basic schools for over 150 school children at the Adabraka Community Library in Accra.

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of World Literacy Day under the theme “Reading the Past, Writing the Future,” MTN Ghana Foundation organized reading, spelling and painting competitions among school children from selected schools and reading clubs in Labadi and Adabraka. In addition, the Foundation donated reading books and stationery to the Adabraka Community Library as part of efforts to promote reading and writing among children in Ghana.

The Foundation’s support for World Literacy Day celebrations is an initiative to support efforts being made by UNESCO to create awareness about the value of literacy and education.

Speaking during a ceremony at the Adabraka Community Library, the Acting Senior Manager for MTN Ghana Foundation, Mrs. Rhoderlyn E. Mensah, said, “We are committing our resources to support the eradication of illiteracy because research has shown that the skill of knowing how to read and write alone can break the cycle of poverty.”

“Being literate empowers the individual and also contributes towards the social economic development of the country. It will also help in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals on Education,” she added.

Mr. Theophilus Ocquaye, Assistant Librarian of the Adabraka Community Library, expressed his gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for the support and the opportunity created for school pupils to learn and build their confidence.

World Literacy Day falls on 8th September every year. Celebrated since 1966, the objective of World Literacy Day is to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies. On World Literacy Day each year, UNESCO reminds the international community of the status of literacy and adult learning globally. This year’s event marked the 50th anniversary of the World Congress of Ministers of Education on the Eradication of Illiteracy.

The celebration also falls under Education, which is one of the focus areas of the MTN Ghana Foundation.





Mr. Ebenezer Terkpeh Of Mtn Ghana Foundation Presenting Prize To One Of The Winners Of The Reading And Spelling Competitions





Mrs. Rhoderlyn E. Mensa, Acting Senior Manager Of The Mtn Ghana Foundation Presenting The Story Books And Stationary To Assistant Librarian, Mr. Theophilus Ocquaye





Pupils Painting As Part Of The Activities To Marking The Celebrations