Free Entrepreneurial Training Hits Accra

A marketing firm, Exposure Consultancy is organizing a one-day free entrepreneurial and marketing training for interested Ghanaians.

The support program which is targeted at young entrepreneurs, sales executives and persons interested in starting and marketing their own businesses, will provide insight into succeeding as a young entrepreneur in Ghana and branding businesses to attract clients.

It will also lead participants through strategies of effective client management.

Slated for Friday, September 30 at the Christ the King Hall in Accra, the event will feature some of Ghana’s finest business brains who will take participants through various sessions to start and grow their businesses.

Event Details

Date: Friday, 30th September, 2016

Time: 9am – 3pm

Venue: Christ the King Hall, Cantonments – Accra (Opposite Flagstaff House)

Contacts: 0268-516-178, 0265-155-806, 0265-155-807, 0268-762-960