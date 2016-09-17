Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 17 September 2016 02:06 CET

Photos: Coronation Park set for NDC manifesto launch

By MyJoyOnline

The Sunyani Coronation park in the Brong Ahafo Region which the venue for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2016 manifesto launch is all set for the big event tomorrow.

President John Dramani Maham with the patronage of the founder of the NDC, former President Jerry John Rawlings and other senior members of the party will launch the program.

As part of the preparation, the coronation park has been decorated with, party colours, banners, and billboards of the flagbearer and some local parliamentary candidates.

Some of the party leaders were seen giving instructions on how things should be done properly to ensure the venue is set for the launch on Saturday.

About 300 security personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order during the program

Story by Ghana | myjoyonline.com | David Andoh | [email protected]

