Police to use drones to monitor NDC manifesto launch

Ghana Police Service will for the time use drones to monitor political activities beginning with the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) manifesto launch at the Sunyani Coronation Park in the Brong Ahafo Region on Saturday.

This is as part of its new strategy to engage in an effective and efficient political activity monitoring to quell electoral violence in the coming general elections.

As preparation at the venue reached its peak stage Friday evening some police personnel were busily seen testing the drone which will be used for monitoring.

Although Joy News interviewed the new Brong Ahafo Police Public Affairs Director, Sergeant Samson Gbende, he never gave further details but only confirmed that the drones will be used for tomorrow's program .

It would be recalled that Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) in Agust this year donated state of the art drones to support the Ghana Police Service in its operations.

The drone, worth between $10,000 - $20,000, is expected to improve police monitoring operations from the sky.

Drones have currently been adopted by security agencies, research and rescue, surveillance, traffic monitoring, weather monitoring, firefighting and other purposes.

Story by Ghana | myjoyonline.com |David Andoh | [email protected]