Scientific advisers to be attached to sector ministries - Ayariga

By Lydia Asamoah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 16, GNA - Cabinet is discussing the appointment of new scientific advisers to be attached to each sector ministry to advice policy makers on critical scientific needs needed for the development of the country.

Such scientific advisers would be appointed from the National Scientific Council and would be advising the ministries on how to explore and domesticate scientific findings to address national needs.

'The need for such scientific advisers has become critical because countries that have such a system are far advanced in science and technology endeavours, Mr Mahama Ayariga Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, said at the end of a three-day Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Fair in Accra.

The three-day Fair was hosted by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Council for Technical Vocational Education Training-Project Support Unit and it is part of the World Bank funded 'Ghana Skills and Technology Development Project.

The Fair, which was interspersed with various symposia that were addressed by renowned speakers including Professor Howard Alper, Former Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister of Canada, was on the theme: 'Science, Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Development and Industrial Growth in Ghana'.

Other speakers included Dr Victor K. Agyemang, Director General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Professor Samuel Nii Odai, Pro Vice Chancellor, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr Tony Aubynn, Chief Executive Officer of Minerals Commission, Professor Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu of the Centre for African Wetlands, of the University of Ghana and Ms Lucy Quist, CEO of Airtel.

Exhibitors also included various polytechnics, research institutions, some public and private universities and other private enterprises who showcased various innovations and technological services.

Mr Ayariga commended all participants, especially students and young people who showcased interesting innovations they have developed.

He said the outcome of the Fair revealed the need for funds to be pushed into STI to ensure the right solutions to Ghana's development needs in various sectors including agriculture, housing and education.

He said the National STI fund which is to be established after the Bill is passed by Parliament would provide more funds to support STI activities and programmes.

Mr Ayariga said the proposed Exim Bank to be established by Government would also help in funding domestic innovations and marketing them on the global market.

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana in a speech on his behalf, said there is the need to support the development of STIs saying, development is always linked with technology which come about with the advancement of science.

'Ghana can advance in science through improved education. We need to set up modalities to evaluate the mode of our teaching in schools', he advised.

GNA