Adopt interactive methods, teachers urged

By Edna A. Quansah, / Kwamina Tandoh GNA

Accra, Sept. 16, GNA - Mr Anis Haffar, Board Chairman of the Tema International School, has appealed to teachers to adopt the 'Problem Posing Approach', a more interactive method of teaching, to enable students take active parts in teaching and learning.

He said the method was proposed by Mr Paulo Freire, a Brazilian educationist, in his book titled 'Pedagogy of the Oppressed in Modern Education'.

Mr Haffar said this at the maiden edition of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) annual engagement series on the topic: 'Advancing Ghana's Progress Through Effective Professionalism Thinking and Looking Ahead- Dwen Hwe Kan'', in Accra.

He urged teachers not to consider themselves as the repository of knowledge and to allow students to contribute to teaching and to study to gain the expected results.

The MOBA Annual Engagement Series forms part of activities earmarked to mark Mfantispim's 140th Anniversary and also contribute to the public discourse on issues of national interest.

The MOBA Annual Engagement Series addressed saw resourced persons addressing issues concerning Education, Industry, Infrastructure and Finance in the country.

Mr Haffar said by adopting the 'Problem Solving Approach'' students tended to be innovative, skilful and knowledgeable problem solvers in the society.

He said students must move away from the rote learning 'chew, pour, pass and forget' syndrome to the application of scientific and mathematical principles to solve societal challenges.

Mr Haffar said rote learning is the bane of innovative, critical thinking and the application of scientific and technological principles to solve problems.

He called for an educational restructure where students would be oriented to contribute to national development by solving societal problems and create a jobs for themselves.

Mr Kweku Awotwi, the Chairman of Stanbic Bank- Ghana, said the country need a strong government to help improve industries to create wealth with the needed experience and exposure.

Professor Bernard Kofi Baiden, Dean of KNUST School of Business, called for the need to have a national policy and a framework on funding.

He said 'we lack concentration on Agriculture industry. Agriculture is the bedrock of our economy. If we don't support the Agric sector, we will always import. We have what it takes, but we are not financing that sector.'

GNA