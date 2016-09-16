Collaboration needed by all stakeholders ensure peaceful elections

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Sept. 16, GNA - Participants who attended the Cape Coast edition of Graphic Communications Group Limited's (GCGL) town hall meetings have said there the need for political parties to take a bold stance and commit themselves to ensuring peaceful elections.

The participants comprising representatives of political parties, security agencies, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), religious groups and the media said the political parties have a major influence on the electorates.

In this regard, they must avoid acts of provocations and misconduct in public to create the impression that there was no enmity between them for their followers to emulate, the participants said.

They have also urged political leaders to be honest and be very mindful of their utterances and also portray themselves as agents of peace.

The town hall meetings formed part of GCGL efforts to bring political parties and their constituents together to share ideas for the common good and also to deepen and consolidate the multi-party democracy of the country.

Under the theme: 'Good governance, a key to development and growth in Ghana' the meeting provided the forum for representatives of the political parties to make commitments towards peaceful elections.

The political parties after series of discussions urged the stakeholders in the elections especially the electoral commission and the security agencies to remain neutral as their partiality could undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

They also pledged not to engage in actions that would mar the peace of the country and reiterated their commitment to speak to their followers to desist from making inflammatory comments that could trigger violence on air.

Mr Kwamena Duncan, Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said the 1992 constitution provided the President with too much power saying there is the need for an amendment in the portion that gave the President the power to appoint the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

He urged the political parties to abide by the rules of the political game.

Mr Yaw Asiedu, Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region, said the party would continue to co-operate with all political parties to ensure that there is peace in the coming general elections.

Mr Ransford Tetteh, editor of the Daily Graphic, said companies could only transact business when there is a peaceful atmosphere hence the organisation of the event.

Nana Kow Akon V, Twaafohen of Oguaa Traditional Area, who chaired the event called on Ghanaians to continue to preach peace even after the elections in December. GNA