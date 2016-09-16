Carbon Dioxide fire extinguishers needed at the Kotokuraba Market

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast Sept. 16, GNA - The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has inspected fire safety measures at the new Kotokuraba market and recommended the installation of carbon dioxide fire extinguishers instead of the dry powder fire extinguishers being installed.

The Service said the dry powder fire extinguishers installed reacted easily with some metals and for that matter carbon dioxide extinguishers would be suitable to take care of the sophisticated machines installed in the facility.

The Acting Central Regional Fire Officer, Divisional Officer I (DOI) Fanny Simpson led some personnel of the GNFS to inspect fire safety measures put in place at the new market ahead of its commissioning.

She said the inspection was necessary to ensure that the market was free from fires considering the recent spate of fire outbreaks in markets across the country.

The GNFS expressed satisfaction with the fire safety installation system at the market.

The market has a one million gallon water reservoir to feed water sprinklers in case of fire outbreaks, five fire hydrants, a fire post and two access roads.

There is also a central control room where power of the various sections of the market would be localized and managed in case of a fire outbreak.

Other fire safety installations at the market include hose reel extinguishers, smoke detectors and fire alarm detection systems.

DOI Simpson said the Service intends to organise fire safety training for the market women at the Kotokuraba market and create fire wardens as well.

GNA