WANEP warns of possible danger ahead of December polls

Security think-tank West Africa Network for Peace-building (WANEP-Ghana) is warning of a possible danger ahead of the general election.

In its Human Security Early Warning Report released for the month of August, WANEP highlighted some risk factors that has the capability of compromising Ghana's peace and security.

The repeated arrest of individuals on grounds of impersonation, armed robbery activities, drug trafficking, physical assault and hate speeches as well as motor accidents recorded in the country were identified as some of the factors Ghanaians need to be mindful of.

Out of the 69 incidents recorded in the country, the Greater Accra Region had the highest with 25 incidents.

“Five of these were related to arrest or detentions alone,” the report said.

The second highest region was the Central Region with 9 incidents with four relating to accidents.

The rest are Brong Ahafo and Eastern Region with 7 incidents each and Ashanti Region occupying the fourth spot with six incidents.

This is followed by the Northern Region with five incidents, Volta Region recorded four incidents, Western Region witnessed incidents, Upper East Region recorded two incidents and there was one incident in the Upper West Region.

WANEP’s report comes at a time when the nation prepares for the general election in 81 days.

President John Mahama has indicated his preparedness to protect the safety and credibility of the election.

Addressing graduates and faculty heads of the Ghana Military Academy Friday, the President advised Ghanaians to desist from inflammatory comments ahead of the polls.

“We must remain temperate in our utterances and be tolerant of opposing views,” President said.

Even though the National Network Coordinator of WANEP believes a solution out of this looming danger would be for Ghanaians to check their utterances, he wants more done.

Albert Yelyang wants Ghanaians to be constantly reminded of the danger so that they would not be complacent.

He explained Greater Accra Region recorded the highest incident because of its position as the center and capital of the country.

“Everything happens here,” he said.

He cautioned political parties to be mindful of the things they tell their followers in the lead up to the general election.

