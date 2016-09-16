Holiday feast, manifesto jabs, PURC fine crown this week's newsheadlines

Many were those who hailed the feast of sacrifice, went out to have fun, relaxed at home or spent time with their families on Monday to mark the Eid-al-Adha festivity. Majority would agree it was a great way to start a week.

It was a holiday, but newsmakers did not deny readers, listeners and viewers things to talk about.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, led a number of Imams, muslim chiefs and ordinary Ghanaian pilgrims at the historic Mount Arafah, in a special prayer for peaceful elections back at home.

Shiek Husein Zakaria welcomes President Mahama to the Independence Square in Accra.

And when he joined Muslims during Eid Ul Adha prayers in Accra, President John Dramani Mahama apologized for government’s inability to airlift all Muslims scheduled to fly to Saudi Arabia for the 2016 Hajj pilgrimage.

On Tuesday, the political van moving towards December 7 polls made a stop at the NDC station, with President John Dramani Mahama presenting highlights of the 2016 manifesto .

The President after touting his success in the last four years highlighted areas such as Education , Economy, Tourism, Sports , Health , Agriculture , Industry, Energy and other areas his administration wishes to make progress if given the mandate for another term in December.

Fallouts from the manifesto highlights presentation made headlines on Wednesday. The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) accused the NDC of "stealing" their ideas which were made public by the Flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo on his campaign tour.

And the Employment and Labour Minister, Haruna Iddrisu indicated that the ' one student, one tablet policy in their manifesto is doable .

On Thursday, The NDC indicated that it has achieved 80 percent of policies contained in its 2012 manifesto.

It also emerged that Swiss firms were exporting diesel with toxin levels into Africa, levels that are illegal in Europe.

The CEO of the National Petroleum Authority, Moses Asaga noted on Friday that if consumers feel the diesel distributed is inferior then they must be prepared to pay for more.

Also, the Public Utilities Regulation Commission(PURC) slapped the Electricity Company of Ghana with over GH¢200,000 for ‘breach of statutory obligations’.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Akosua Asiedua Akuffo | [email protected]