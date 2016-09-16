AAG retains Joel Nettey as President

The Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) has retained the Chief Executive of Innova DDB Ghana, Joel Edmund Nettey as President of the Association for the next two years.

Also retained are Mansa Amowuah and Mr Martin Osei as Vice President and Treasurer respectively.

Ten other individuals and companies were also elected as members into the Executive Council.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Nettey pledged the commitment of the newly-elected leaders to ensure that the needs of all interest groups in the Association, including media agencies, outdoor companies, production houses, creative agencies and individual members, are met.

He thanked members for the confidence reposed in them to steer the affairs of the company.

Mr Nettey urged corporate and individual members of the AAG, to share with the executive and council, concerns, observations, advice and especially ideas, on how to move the industry forward.

“We will call on and count on each of you … morning, noon and night. There are various committees to serve on, and it is time to see a good blend of experience and new ideas,” he said.

Mr Nettey also urged members to endeavours to be part of the International Advertising Association Africa to broaden their scope and learn from others across Africa.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com