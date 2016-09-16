447 EPA Recruits Pass Out As Watchdogs

A total of 447 young men and women have successfully passed out under the Youth Employment Agency [YEA] programme as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officers to help the Agency manage the serious and complex environmental challenges confronting this country.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Acting Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), John A. Pwamang, said, he is very impressed about the course structure and the relevant topics that were introduced during the training sessions to equip these personnel to perform their duties creditably.

According to him, environmental issues are emerging trends that occure as a result of the discriminatory acts of people in the communities thereby affecting lives and properties.

He noted that the Agency deemed it very important to equip these young men and women with the necessary skills, knowledge and techniques to act as watchdogs in the communities and around the country.

Mr. Pwamang indicated that personnel shall be responsible for the collection of data on projects that do not have the official EPA permit to operate.

He added that they shall be tasked with the responsibility of promoting community mobilization and create awareness on the need to protect the environment.

“They will also help the communities to promote the Green Ghana campaign by planting more trees to conserve the environment and the land from degradation,” he stated.

Mr. Pwamang urges the graduands to instill more discipline as they meet more challenging situations in the task ahead of them on the field and adopt measures and conducts that will promote the image of the service in the country.

The Commanding Officer of the National Police Training School, Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP/Ms. Deborah Addison-Campbell, indicated that positive youth leadership development provides youths with the ability to guide or direct others on a course of action, influencing behaviours of others and serve as role models.

She added that bearing in mind the nature of the impending tasks ahead of the recruits, in collaboration with the facilitators from the EPA they have been sensitized on Ethics and Fundamental Human Rights, Rights of detained persons, Overview of Criminal Investigation, Criminal Law and Criminal Procedures, Arrest, Officer Survival Skill, Turnout, Communication Skills and Client Care and Local Knowledge.

Ms. Addison-Campbell noted that the graduands have also benefited from drill and physical training for fitness, mental alertness and discipline.

She added that the graduands have been given the basic tools and the skills needed to work effectively and efficiently.

According to her, it is essential that in the near future another opportunity is created for the graduants to come back for a top up programme as there are still areas in which they need to enhance their skills and training.

She appeals to corporate organizations to support them with the means in improving the ageing infrastructure of the National Police Training School which is 86 years old.

The Chief Executive Officer of Youth Enterprise Agency (YEA), Mr. Ebo Beecham urges the youth to take advantage of this new opportunity which has been redesigned by government to create job for the people.

He added that passing out of these recruits form part of the programme under the new Youth Employment Agency [YEA] which was established by Act 2015 [Act 887].

The YEA which runs the programme yearly has a legal backing with sources of funding to strongly sustain the project under any government regime.

The 447 graduants which were drawn from the Greater Accra and Central Region are made up of 331 males and 115 females.





