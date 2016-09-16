Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Nigeria | 16 September 2016 18:10 CET

Nigerian man who named dog 'Buhari' asks court to dismiss case

By AFP
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. By Dan Kitwood (Pool/AFP/File)
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. By Dan Kitwood (Pool/AFP/File)

Lagos (AFP) - A Nigerian man whose pet dog shares the same name as Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday asked the court to dismiss criminal charges against him.

In a statement sent by his lawyer, the owner of 'Buhari' the dog Joachim Iroko said he had a "legal right" to name his pet whatever he wanted.

"The name is not exclusive to the president, Buhari can just be a name given to any living creature just for identity," Iroko's lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa told AFP.

Iroko appeared in court in Ota in the southwest state of Ogun in August after being charged with "conduct likely to cause breach of peace" after naming his dog Buhari, Adegboruwa said.

He was due back in court on Monday, September 19.

Police allege, however, that Iroko wrote the name Buhari on the sides of his dog to antagonise his neighbour, whose father's name is Buhari.

"The man was not arrested for naming the dog Buhari but the conduct surrounding the attitude or the actions of the man," Ogun state police spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi told AFP.

"The man has been having issues with one of his neighbours whose father's name is Buhari, it has nothing to do with the president."

Iroko denies the claims, with Adegboruwa saying that the animal was usually chained near his warehouse to deter thieves.

Adegboruwa says that the four-legged Buhari, a chocolate-brown coloured dog, has now gone missing.

"We are all looking for the dog," Adegboruwa said, "maybe it is with the police, we still don't know".

The lawyer said that he hoped that the government would drop the "frivolous" case.

Nigeria

Yam tuber can't grow whiskers in the presence of fire
By: akoaso, hh .german
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img