Business & Finance | 16 September 2016 18:06 CET

Let's attract more tourists with quality service - Resort manager

By MyJoyOnline

Managing Director of Peduase Valley Resort, a new 4-star hotel located at Peduase near Aburi in the Eastern Region, has called on hoteliers in the country to provide the best quality service to attract tourists.

Hussein Fakhry believes that providing the best service is a sure way of attracting more tourists to the country.

The manager of the hotel which has chalked a lot if successes since its establishment in May this year, believes that the facility is a preferred destination both in the country and the sub-region because of its service.

He noted that customers have expressed surprise at the services provided at the Resort since it opened for business.

“Many of our patrons tell us they are excited to experience the quality service we provide, but the extraordinary part for them is our way of service delivery at Peduase Valley Resort,” he said.

Mr Fakhry noted the commitment of management and staff to continue to offer world class customer service and experience to clients who would visit to "live, love the breeze" at Aburi.

"We remain committed to providing excellent services with world class customer experience that will meet, if not beat, our clients’ expectations," he said.

He promised that "We will not allow ourselves to be complacent because Ghanaians have accepted us, but rather, we shall engage more with all our publics especially our customers," he said.

The Peduase Valley Resort boasts of several facilities and offers different services such as restaurants, bars/lounges, outdoor pool, rooftop terrace, health club, spa, complimentary WiFi among many others.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Business & Finance

