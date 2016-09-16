NPP Intercepts Yet-To-Be Launched NDC Manifesto

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has in its possession a copy of the 2016 manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which would be launched in Sunyani tomorrow.

Acting General Secretary of the party, John Boadu claims the party has already scrutinized the manifesto and would respond to its contents after it is launched in the Brong Ahafo regional capital.

“Sometimes those of us in the NPP hardly talk about the interception of certain documents, but I can confidently say that a copy of the yet-to-be launched manifesto of the NDC is even lying on my desk…,” he claimed on Accra-based Oman FM Friday.

Leading members and supporters of the NDC will converge at the Brong Ahafo regional capital of Sunyani on Saturday, 17th September, 2016 for the launch of the party's manifesto for the 2016 elections.

The launch follows the presentation of the highlights of the document by President John Mahama at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra.

The manifesto, NDC campaign coordinator, Kofi Adams said on Adom FM's Morning Show, 'Dwaso Nsem' on Thursday is more than hundred pages long and bigger than the party’s Green Book which highlights the achievements of the Mahama administration.

John Boadu insisted the NDC manifesto is a carbon copy of the promises made by the NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“They are now touting promises that they claimed were bad and to me that is a shame, the NDC have no ideas of their own and that is a pity…,” he said.

John Boadu who is also the National Organiser of the NPP said the claim of President John Mahama that the NDC never plagiarized the NPP manifesto is not true as the NDC Manifesto is just a reflection of the ideas and promises of the NPP already in the media domain.

– Adomonline