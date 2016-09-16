Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
NDC News | 16 September 2016 16:41 CET

2016 Polls: NDC Have Over ’30 Diabolic Plans’ To Rig – Ken Agyapong

By Daily Guide
Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) is planning to rig the forthcoming elections, the New Patriotic Party's Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged.

He is thus warnning the NPP to be extremely vigilant or risk losing the December 7, 2016 elections, adding it would be suicidal for the party to assume an automatic victory considering the debilitating economy of the state.

“… It's not a done deal for you at all Nana (Akufo-Addo),” said Mr. Agyapong on Adom TV Thursday, adding, “they (NDC) have over 30 diabolic plans to win this election, so, no one should be fooled that it is a done deal for the NPP just by dint of the suffering Ghanaians are going through.”

It would be “politically suicidal” for the NPP to be complacent in the forthcoming elections, former Trade and Industry Minister in the erstwhile Kufour administration warned despite his believe that the party will win the polls.

“…I'm not going to sit here and tell NPP people we have already won the elections. It cannot be the case that we in opposition working against an incumbent government can take anything for granted,” said Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku in August on Starr Chat hosted by Bola Ray.

He said everything is in place for the party to return to power, nevertheless, the party has to be a lot more strategic “than perhaps we have been before.”

Mr. Agyapong thus advised Nana Akufo-Addo to shun companies that do not have his interest at heart. “Don't surround yourself with these people,” he said.

-Starrfmonline

NDC News

My education was dismal. I went to a series of schools for mentally disturbed teachers.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img