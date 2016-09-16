The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) is planning to rig the forthcoming elections, the New Patriotic Party's Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged.

He is thus warnning the NPP to be extremely vigilant or risk losing the December 7, 2016 elections, adding it would be suicidal for the party to assume an automatic victory considering the debilitating economy of the state.

“… It's not a done deal for you at all Nana (Akufo-Addo),” said Mr. Agyapong on Adom TV Thursday, adding, “they (NDC) have over 30 diabolic plans to win this election, so, no one should be fooled that it is a done deal for the NPP just by dint of the suffering Ghanaians are going through.”

It would be “politically suicidal” for the NPP to be complacent in the forthcoming elections, former Trade and Industry Minister in the erstwhile Kufour administration warned despite his believe that the party will win the polls.

“…I'm not going to sit here and tell NPP people we have already won the elections. It cannot be the case that we in opposition working against an incumbent government can take anything for granted,” said Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku in August on Starr Chat hosted by Bola Ray.

He said everything is in place for the party to return to power, nevertheless, the party has to be a lot more strategic “than perhaps we have been before.”

Mr. Agyapong thus advised Nana Akufo-Addo to shun companies that do not have his interest at heart. “Don't surround yourself with these people,” he said.

-Starrfmonline