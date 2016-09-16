“Orbit” Donates To Orphanage

Miss Margaret Sampson, handing over the items to Miss Helena at the premises of the orphanage

The Holy Bible, as well as other religious doctrines emphasizes on giving to the poor and needy, as one of the requirements of a Godly life; and those who have adhered to this principle have never lacked because of their obedience.

Orbit Craft and Multimedia, an emerging brand in the digital print and advertising industry based in Takoradi, in its quest to buy into this principle, decided to apply it and proceeded to execute the task with precision.

There was no need to go far since they had already sighted an orphanage by name BU Fathers home situated in Takoradi, which is headed by Madam Rosemond Amoah , and decided to pay them a visit; and not only that , but to donate items for their upkeep.

This noble gesture was executed on the 16th of September 2016, which coincided with the launch of their website http://orbitcraftgh.com/ , by the orbit team led by their managing director Miss Margaret Sampson.

“There isn’t no better time to give back to society, to be precise, the needy; than now, as we brace ourselves for the challenges in our chosen line of business”, were the few word Miss Sampson spoke, aside encouraging the children by telling them they were not underprivileged, but more privileged even in their current circumstances.

They presented the items which included rice bags, drinks, toilet rolls, frozen chicken, cash etc. to a representative of the orphanage by name Helena who thanked them for their effort.

She promised that the items will be put to good use, to the delight of the children who were present to witness the occasion.

The “team Orbit” promised to visit the orphanage to give a helping hand occasionally.

Orbit is the newest digital printing firm in Ghana, based in Takoradi, 1-Adu, Anaji road, large format printing, video graphics, web design, corporate branding, engraving, laser cutting, heat press for cups, plates, t shirts etc.





team “orbit” in a pose with some of the children at the orphanage.