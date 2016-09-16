Energy Bank Welcomes National Service Staff

Energy Bank has welcomed 30 National Service personnel posted to the Bank for the 2016/17 service year with a call on them to inculcate the values of integrity and excellence during their stay with the bank.

In an orientation program/reception organized at the Bank’s Spintex Head Office Annex, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Christiana Olaoye, advised the National Service staff to prepare themselves for their new assignment by being honest at all times and exhibit hard work as well as apply themselves with all due diligence.

“You must have a vision and passion for the work, develop skills and competence along the way, remain committed to the task, and ensure completion of set assignments,” she explained.

Mrs. Olaoye noted that traditional banking had evolved over the years, and that financial institutions were innovating with digital solutions and products and services to suit the needs of consumers. “We are, so far, satisfied with our business in Ghana. We believe banking is all about creating satisfaction for all stakeholders, contributing to the growth of the economy and impacting on the larger society”.

Commenting further, she said “We are evolving and creating compelling value propositions for our banking public, and we will not relent in our efforts to be a service-oriented and customer-centric institution.”

On his part, Executive Director, Operations, Isaac Shedowo, urged the service personnel to adapt quickly, learn fast and strive to become great leaders in the future. He cautioned them to be truthful, reliable and committed in whatever they do.

Some Heads of Department, including Corporate Banking, Treasury, Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Private Banking, Collections & E-Banking, Foreign Operations and Information Technology took turns to school the new personnel on their business processes and procedures.

Energy Bank Ghana presently has 11 branches and one agency situated in four regions of the country. The bank’s vision is to build a strong bank based on the timeless principles of loyalty and efficient customer service.