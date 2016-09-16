Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Tributes & Condolences | 16 September 2016 14:53 CET

SIC Boss, Kwei Mensah Ashidam Bereaved!

By El-Amisty Nobo

The death is reported of Osupi Kwame Baiden, elder brother of Mr. Kwei Mensah Ashidam (Managing Director of SIC Insurance Company Limited).

A family spokesman disclosed the funeral arrangements as follows;

There will be drumming and dancing by the Ahenpa Asafo Company at Pusubanho and the Omanhene Palace Square in his home town, Abakrampa in the Central Region on Friday, September 16.

The memorial service will be held at the Abakrampa Methodist Church on Saturday, September 17, followed by a private burial ceremony.

Follow Amisty on twitter @ElAmistyNobo
Email: [email protected]

Tributes & Condolences

Never think it is too difficult to optain the high goal in life. All that is need to be done is to stop complaning and fight for it.
By: Nacia (GHANA)
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img