Apple, famed for sophisticated phones, is at it again with the launch of the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus which are the mobile phones of the moment. As expected, it was launched by Apple with so much pomp and pageantry and fans are very excited and look forward to laying their hands on this gadget.

Some of the key features of the phones are: Capacity- 32 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB, colour-Rose Gold, Gold, Silver, Black, Jet Black, Weight- 138 grams (iPhone 7) 188 grams (iPhone 7 plus), Display 4.7 (iPhone 7) 5.5 (iPhone 7 plus), water and dust resistant and 12 megapixel camera.

In addition, both phones have nifty processors, improved cameras, and durable battery life. However, there are certain things or features that may discourage you from buying these iPhones. Jumia Travel Africa’s No 1 hotel booking identify some them.

No radical design changes

If you use the iPhone 6 series, you probably do not need to worry about upgrading to the new iPhones. Why? Because there are no huge differences in design. The only noticeable changes are that iPhone 7 and 7 plus have bottom stereo speakers and 2 back cameras (iPhone 7 plus). Beyond this, there are no major design changes.

No Headphone jack

Apple has gotten rid of the headphone jack. Now, you can only use wireless earphones with iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Hence, you may be unable to use the earphones for other mobile devices.

Nothing special about water and dust resistant

Thankfully, iPhone is finally water resistant. It may not catch the fancy of Apple fans because water and dust resistant is already a key feature in the Samsung Galaxy S7 for over several models.

It can easily shatter

The iPhone glass screen is very fragile which means it can easily shatter when it drops. Meanwhile, other mobile phones are shatter proof even if iPhones are virus and hack proof.

Cost

The new iPhones cost $649 (approximately N270,000). And considering the economic recession, buying these phones may not be on your priority list. Unfortunately, installment payment options are not available in Nigeria.