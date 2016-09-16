Aretha Duku takes over as new President of GIA

The Ghana Insurance Association (GIA) has chosen the Managing Director the Ghana Union Assurance, Aretha Duku as its new President.

She takes over from Ivan Averireh who is expected to step down in next few days. The decision was formally announced at its Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

Mrs Duku serves as a Director of Adehyeman Savings and Loans Company Ltd.

She has a diverse international exposure having worked with Hannover Re (South Africa); consulting for Media Block Consultancy (Emea) on assigned projects for the consultancy's clients in Europe.

She serves on the board of Ghana Union Assurance Company Limited and the Ghana Union Life Assurance Company.

She holds an LLB and Masters Degree from the City University Seatle in the USA.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business