Pastor in court for allegedly fondling, kissing church member

The head pastor of Faith Words Ministry accused of fondling and kissing a church member during prayers has been charged with indecent assault.

Edmond Karikari Adjei, 40, who is said to have conducted his nefarious act at Nii Boi Town, Accra appeared before an Accra Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison has admitted Pastor Adjei to bail of GHÈ¼10,000.00 with two sureties one to be a public servant earning not less than GHÈ¼1,000.00.

He is expected to reappear on September 26.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is an 18- year old student residing at Chantan with her mother and other siblings.

Detective Inspector Atimbire said the victim and her mother are members of the accused person’s church at Nii Boi Town.

On July 26, after closing from a prayer meeting, Pastor Adjei told the victim’s mother that he had had a revelation about the victim and requested that he meets him.

Based on that on August 30, this year, the accused person called the victim and her mother again over the revelation.

The prosecution said on the same day, the victim went to the accused person house to see him flowing instructions from her mother.

During their meeting, the prosecution said accused person indicated that he had had another revelation showing that she had abdominal pains.

Accused therefore brought out anointing oil and asked the complainant to sit by him in a three sofa chair and she obliged.

The prosecution said Pastor Adjei folded the complainant’s sweater up and pulled her trousers downwards and administered the anointed oil on her navel and abdomen.

According to the prosecutor, the accused person lifted the complainant from the sofa chair, held her tight, fondled and kissed her.

A report was made to the Police and Pastor Adjei was arrested. In his caution statement, he admitted the offence.