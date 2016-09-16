EU Boss Pushes For EPA

Dr. Ransford Gyampo and a hearty handshake with the EU Boss,William Hanna

The Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana, Ambassador William Hanna, has stated that the European Partnership Agreement (EPA) will improve the fortunes of West African countries.

Ambassador Hanna said this while speaking on the topic, 'Ghana and the European Union: A New Partnership during the University of Ghana College of Humanities maiden Dialogue series held at the School of Law Auditorium last Wednesday.

He said although the EPA has caused anxiety among trade partners, it would give them the opportunity to improve their gains.

Mr Hanna indicated that EPA is based on security and democracy.

He indicated that EU over the last 40 years has focused on universities and youth dialogues, migration and mobility of people, good governance, trade, construction, health and human rights in Ghana.

He was happy that the EU investment in Ghana had surpassed $500 million.

“In the current context of globalization and trade liberalization, there are huge opportunities for developing countries to integrate into global markets to benefit from the increasing global trade flows through local product value additions,” he disclosed.

Speaking on the topic, 'An overview of the European Union and the Economic Partnership Agreement,' Dr. Ransford Gyampo, Director, Centre for European Studies, called on both the EU and government to be active players in helping to sensitize the public, especially the trading community.

It is in the interest of the people that government must improve its export trade by laying greater emphasis on improving standards to meet those of the EU.

Dr. Gyampo said that in Ghana and other developing countries, issues over governance take precedence in media to the detriment of trade, health and other issues.

Chairperson for the event, Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Director of the Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy, in her closing remarks, mentioned that critics must accept the EPA and take advantage of the many opportunities the agreement holds for the country.

Whether we like it or not, the EPA, which can be likened to an instrument that can serve the dual functions of positive or negative, has come to stay but for us our role is to take steps to protect our interests, Ms Mensa-Bonsu added.

She reiterated the need for public education at all levels to ensure that people understand the concept.

By Solomon Ofori