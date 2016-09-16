Tricycle Snatcher Jailed 10 years

The Tamale Circuit Court presided by William Appiah Twumasi has sentenced Salim Alhassan to 10 years in prison for robbery.

The convict was sentenced by the court on his own plea for snatching a tricycle from his victim Osman Iddrisu at Zanjirigu on the Tamale-Salaga road in the Northern Region.

Salim Alhassan, 20 was arrested by residents of Zanjirigu for snatching a tricycle from Osman Iddrisu at knife point.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the suspect and one Hafiz hired the services of Osman to transport them from Tamale to a particular destination. Midway through, one of them pulled a knife and ordered the driver to step out of the tricycle. They subsequently sped off with the tricycle towards Salaga.

According to reports, the driver then saw a motor-rider and told him about the incident.

The motor-rider then made a call to the nearby village to ensure the arrest of the suspects when they got there.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that when the robbers got to the village and saw the mob on the main road they sensed danger and abandoned the tricycle and took to their heels.

Suspect Salim Alhassan was however arrested after he jumped into a nearby river but realized it was too deep and came out.

Hafiz who also jumped into the river could not be found.

The Northern Regional Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the information to DAILY GUIDE said suspect Hafiz cannot be confirmed dead because his body had not been found adding that the police have asked the residents to inform them should they get him dead or alive.

